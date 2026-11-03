This post continues the conversation between Jon Metzler and Babbage on the Softbank takeover of Arm in 2016 and its repercussions. In Part 1 we discussed circumstances surrounding the takeover, Masayoshi Son’s approach to takeovers, his stated ambitions for Arm in the Internet of Things and Arm’s interest and approach to building its IoT and server businesses before the Softbank takeover.

In this part we mainly focus on what happened after the Softbank takeover, but we start by revisiting Arm’s interest in IoT and particularly Mobile Edge Computing and the opportunities that this presented.

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Jon: to start off, I’d like to go back to June 2016, actually to the day after Brexit, and right before SoftBank’s offer for Arm was announced. In our first post, I had mentioned seeing a long-time BT veteran the day after the Brexit referendum results were announced.

Why we saw each other? I was moderating an event on Distributed Cloud and Mobile Edge Computing, hosted by the Telecom Council of Silicon Valley, which regularly convenes telco innovation scouts and startups. It’s an excellent forum and I’ve participated over the years decades as startup presenter, network operator representative, and analyst/moderator.

That day, I moderated a panel discussion on Mobile Edge Computing with representatives from Intel, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson and Midokura. Midokura was later acquired by Sony Semiconductor.

The European Telecoms Standards Institiute had a mobile industry standards group dedicated to the topic of mobile edge computing. They had produced white papers on the applications edge computing could support. Industry envisioned a cloud server product that could support 5G workloads from VR/AR, data caching, video analytics, IoT (5G IoT, presumably), CDN-type applications (Akamai’zing content for mobile).

One question I had going into the event - was mobile edge computing, paired with 5G network rollout, a way for network operators to re-insert themselves in the cloud service discussion, given the rise of AWS? And, if the mobile industry was going to deploy edge servers, where would they sit, relative to the end customer, and relative to traditional mobile network infrastructure? For example, if self-driving cars (yes, we were excited about them in 2016 too!) were going to pull assistive data from mobile networks, those networks would likely need to draw on data stored nearby. Thus, the CDN-type applications mobile network operators were talking about were relevant to not just content and streaming applications, but also potentially to industrial and enterprise applications.

For example, US mobile operators as of 2025 have around 450,000 outdoor base stations (including small cells like DAS antennas), and another 830,000 indoor small cells. To use 2G GSM terms, base stations (BTS) are controlled by base station controllers (BSC) which then are controlled by mobile switching centers (MSC). (These go down in count roughly by orders of magnitude.) In 5G, these are called Radio Unit (RU), Distributed Unit (DU), and CU (Central Unit). (Those interested in diving deeper can read my Open RAN report from January 2025.)

The equipment makers on the panel envisioned maybe one mobile edge computing server per 50-100 base stations. With the likely densification of networks that 5G would require, maybe this meant a few hundred regional data centers?

Babbage: That’s a lot of infrastructure and one that would be likely to an interesting niche and one that’s adjacent to Arm’s existing central role in smartphone ecosystems.

Jon: In my mind at the time, these could potentially sit in traditional telco central offices, at least in the case of operators with traditional land line assets. And in the mid 2010s, the former Ma Bell, AT&T herself, did indeed have a CORD (Central Office Re-Architected as Data Center) initiative that envisioned transforming central offices from the copper wire era to regional data centers. I still think this is a good idea. I also think this kind of transformation of telco infrastructure is the true thesis behind NVIDIA’s equity investment in Nokia. Legacy operators are the new neoclouds. At least one will be.

Strangely, Arm was not part of the MEC initiative, which, from the perspective of 2026, seems like a glaring oversight, for a group ostensibly thinking about IoT applications. As I wrote last time, Arm was the company you called if you wanted to develop a power-efficient battery powered or long-lasting embedded device. Power consumption is an issue for telcos too. Even just to understand the devices that might attach to a cellular network, or use a mobile subscriber’s phone as a hub, you would want Arm there.

Babbage: It’s interesting to see Intel there in that infographic! I wonder if Arm’s absence is a reflection of limited bandwidth and Arm’s need to be selective in choosing which markets to invest in? As we discussed last time Arm’s interest in server CPUs prior to 2016 was primarily through use of existing smartphone cores or with customers doing the hard work of trying to develop a server class core.

Jon: This might be a good point to look at what changed after the Softbank takeover. One of the questions that prompted this sequence of posts was our coffee-fueled discussion of this question: Did Arm actually thrive under SoftBank or alternatively, if Arm hadn’t been acquired by SoftBank, would it be where it is now?

So, let’s look at two topics where SoftBank’s ownership had an impact. One is an attempt to provide more of a device-to-data stack for IoT device developers and the data their devices would produce. The second is staffing and resources. Recall that SoftBank promised the UK government it would double headcount!

Babbage: The headcount was a key part of convincing the UK government that they should allow the takeover to go ahead.

Jon: Let’s look at the first point, the device to data stack for IoT.

Under SoftBank’s ownership, Arm acquired Treasure Data, in August 2018. Arm also acquired Stream Technologies in June 2018. In February 2018, Arm had announced its Mbed OS and Mbed Cloud for IoT devices. These three assets were then combined and branded as Arm’s Pelion IoT platform or what Arm called a “device to data” stack. Stream helped with connectivity management; Treasure Data helped with management of data from IoT devices and Mbed would provide an OS and cloud. In combination, these move Arm from being a provider of libraries to being involved over the lifecycle of IoT devices, including device management and management of IoT data.

This, of course, creates a bit of a tension! Companies using Arm libraries for IoT devices often had their own OS and cloud service ambitions. No thanks, Mbed Cloud! The idea was not strange. But providing and OS, and actually hosting data is a very different relationship than Arm traditionally had with its customers.

As an example of other manufacturer activity at the times - Samsung had acquired SmartThings in 2014 as part of its own smart home and consumer (e.g. home appliance) IoT push.

Here, we will say again - IoT has never been a “market”, but rather a collection of multiple markets with multiple connectivity standards. There were also multiple IoT alliances and consortia. Intel had its own IoT platform too.

Arm later spun out the Pelion business back to SoftBank in August 2020, when SoftBank itself was looking to potentially merge Arm with NVIDIA. NVIDIA made its $40 billion offer, an $8 billion improvement on SoftBank’s $32 billion acquisition price in 2026, for Arm in September 2020.

SoftBank sold Pelion to Izuma Networks in October 2022, and also invested in Izuma itself. Thus, if we look at the costs of purchasing Treasure Data and Stream, and then the outcome - spinning portions of the Pelion business out to Izuma, the founders of which had previously sold WigWag to Arm - then it looks this SoftBank/Arm didn’t get much for their investment in a device-to-data IoT stack. SoftBank paid book value ($12 million) to acquire Pelion out of Arm, and part of Pelion ended up with Izuma Networks. (The founders of Treasure Data did quite well though.) Mbed OS was sunset in July 2026.

Babbage: This all brings to mind again the central tensions that have been present in Arm’s business ever since it was founded. The lure to expand its product range versus the problem of competing with its customers, and the challenge of having the necessary capital and getting an adequate return on that capital when it does venture into new areas.

Clearly Arm has decided to, or perhaps has been forced to, grasp the nettle and create or acquire products that compete with those of its customers on many occasions over the years. Mbed OS is just one example of many.

Jon: Let’s look at the second point on how Softbank’s investment in Arm’s headcount and R&D played out. Combining various sources we can build a picture of significant investment

Arm: The Private Years (2016–2023)

Babbage: It certainly seems that Son followed through on his 2016 commitment to invest in Arm.

It’s interesting though that in 2020 even before Arm’s headcount reached its peak, Son had decided that he saw a sale to NVIDIA as his best option. The $40 billion price represented a modest return on the $32bn that Softbank paid for Arm in 2016 and perhaps Son’s attention was now elsewhere (which is alluded to in Barber’s biography). In a 2021 submission to the UK Competition and Markets Authority on the NVIDIA deal NVIDIA/Arm/SoftBank were blunt:

‘SoftBank’s investment phase has concluded, and one way or another, SoftBank intends to exit Arm.’

The submission highlighted the challenges around competing in the server market that we have already alluded to:

‘In addition, Arm does not have the systems building expertise, the software engineering scale, or the R&D resources of x86 vendors like Intel and AMD. Even under the most optimistic projections, standalone Arm could not generate the revenue necessary to invest and compete toe-to-toe with the entrenched x86 incumbents.’

The NVIDIA deal was painted as removing these constraints:

‘The Transaction would materially change Arm’s incentives and opportunities. In contrast to a standalone Arm, the Merged Entity would have every incentive, and the ability, to dramatically increase investment in Arm R&D across the board, rather than facing the difficult choices of where to de-invest and face further customer and competitive pressures.’

As this was a submission to the UK competition regulator the opportunities for further investment in the UK were held out as a prize to be gained by allowing Arm to be swallowed by NVIDIA:

‘After signing the Share Purchase Agreement, in public statements and binding offers to the UK government, NVIDIA committed to expand Arm’s engineering teams in the UK, adding a new UK-based group dedicated to creating purpose-built CPU IP for datacenter and PCs. The enhanced investment in the UK, combined with NVIDIA’s technological expertise, would accelerate Arm’s product development and the Arm roadmap, allowing Arm to expand its reach into areas that it underserves today. NVIDIA would also bring its expertise in SoC design, software, accelerators, and system designs to attract software, hardware and system developers to the Arm datacenter ecosystem. NVIDIA would port its platform solutions to Arm, and help developers optimize code for Arm-based accelerated systems.’

It’s interesting here to see the shift in emphasis from IoT to datacenter and PC markets. Did Son realise post takeover that even the marked ramp up in investment he envisaged wasn’t enough?

As we now know this wasn’t enough to convince regulators around the world that they should allow NVIDIA to acquire Arm.

I don’t think this is at all surprising. No-one knew that NVIDIA would become the AI behemoth that it is today, but even 2021 NVIDIA combined with Arm would have been a scary presence.

With NVIDIA gone, Arm had to chart its own course in servers. Let’s have a look at what happened and bring the story up to date in Part 3.

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Cover photo: NVIDIA 20nm TegraX1 Courtesy of Fritzchens Fritz

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