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Toivo Henningsson's avatar
Toivo Henningsson
7d

Nice article!

At first sight, Babbage's 31 digits in the Difference Engine seems quite ludicrous. But I think he was not just trying to compensate for the "lack of floating point" with more digits. As I understand it, the Difference Engine was built to calculate tables through polynomial extrapolation, a process which is notoriously ill conditioned except for very low polynomial degrees. That means that you need to have much more precision to represent the intermediate results than whatever you get in the final result.

Babbage was overreaching, but I wonder how many digits he would have needed for the Difference Engine to be practically useful.

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Paul Berger's avatar
Paul Berger
5d

four arithmetic arithmetic operations

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