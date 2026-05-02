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Greg Dimiczky's avatar
Greg Dimiczky
3d

Apologies, unrelated but have you heard of Field Programmable Analog Arrays (FPAA)? I recently got a Pika RPI hat from Okika with 4x FPAA ICs. The ICs work with switched capacitor arrays though Okika's latest product is a floating-gate FPAA chip (it's damn expensive!).

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Geoff Campbell's avatar
Geoff Campbell
5d

I remember the excitement of my systems group pooling money to get personal copies of a next-gen CPU!

I believe it was the faster

167 MHz version!🤠

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