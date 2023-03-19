Welcome to the ‘supplemental post’ for this week’s Chip Letter, full of links, extra background reading and commentary. This week I wanted first to highlight one particular book, which I don’t think has had the attention it deserves.

It’s ‘Culture Won’ by Keith Clarke, subtitled ‘How culture propelled Arm from startup to global technology phenomenon’. Clarke worked for ARM for over 25 years and, using his own inside knowledge and interviews with key ARM employees builds a picture of the company and explores why it succeeded.

It’s really two books in one: a detailed and highly readable history of Arm and an exploration of the impact of business culture on startups.

It’s highly recommended, whether you’re interested in Arm, startups or business culture in general. Amazon (non-affiliate) link here.

The rest of this issue for paying subscribers, is a great collection of links with interviews with ARM founders, key executives and engineers. Plus a bonus clip with Steve Jobs on the Newton!