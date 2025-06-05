Almost two years ago I shared what Intel called ‘the next major step in the evolution of Intel Architecture’, APX.

In that post we saw that the most significant changes proposed were that APX:

Doubles the number of general purpose registers from 16 to 32;

New three operand instructions (e.g. adding ability to subtract register1 from register2, and place the result in register3);

New instructions to PUSH / POP two general purpose registers at once;

New conditional load, store and compare instructions;

Adds the option to suppress status flag writes for common instructions;

New 64-bit absolute jump instruction.

Along with these additions we noted that Intel was also proposing the removal of some ‘legacy’ features' in a simplification it called X86-S (or X86S):