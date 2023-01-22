More commentary and links on photolithography, semiconductor optics, and more including sources for “The Founding of ASML”, part 1 and part 2.

The Joint Venture

I’ve been involved with a number of fifty-fifty joint venture companies, and in my experience these companies are never popular with the joint venture partners. Neither side has control of the business. The parent companies lose interest. Sometimes the management goes off to do their own thing.

Yet this very problem for the owners can sometimes be the thing that allows the joint venture to succeed.