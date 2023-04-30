In this weeks supplemental post we're going to focus on two magazine articles from the the 1980s. Together they give an interesting insight into how RISC as a technology and the market for RISC microprocessors were each seen at that time.

Byte Magazine : RISC CHIPS

The first is in Byte Magazine from 1984. The author, John Markoff, would become technology correspondent of the New York Times for 28 years. This is a great piece that looks at the technology of the early RISC Chips, RISC - I and MIPS, in some detail.