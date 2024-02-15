It’s 100 years today since the ‘Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company’ became known to the world as ‘International Business Machines’.

IBM Logo 1924 - 1947

IBM may not be the force it once was, but it’s hard to overstate the impact that the firm has had on the development of the computer systems that we use every day. From S/360 series mainframes to the IBM Personal Computer. From DRAM to the hard disk drive, from RISC to the relational database. And, more widely, the company has had a remarkable influence on the world we know today, some of it good, and some, of course, very bad.

So to mark the occasion here is a short film by Errol Morris, made in 2010 to celebrate the centennial of the founding of the firm.

This IEEE Spectrum article has much more on the early days of CTR and IBM.

Apple ad from 1981 - credit https://www.flickr.com/photos/dullhunk/5405231875

I couldn't help think of this moment in computing history from 1981. For a long time it looked as though IBM would ‘win’ in ‘personal computers’. Today the tables have turned again, and Apple is led by an ‘ex-IBMer’.

On a personal note, IBM gave me my first real job. I wasn’t there long, but it was surprisingly fun and I have very fond memories.

Do share your thoughts on IBM, past, present and future.

