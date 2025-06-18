The Chip Letter

The Chip Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tanj's avatar
Tanj
11h

Nice! Huang is something of a booster.

Rates of change like this are not new. Robert Bixby, a seminal figure in modern large scale optimization, wrote about an *even more spectacular* era of advancement in a major commercial computing category (linear programming) from 1988-2004.

https://ems.press/content/book-chapter-files/27357

Here is the link for my Perplexity session which helped me find that paper which I read almost 20 years ago. https://www.perplexity.ai/search/i-m-looking-for-a-study-of-the-9PiRGEFXQECd60dJO7Ul8g

Technologies which can advance by multiple advances sometimes do progress faster than Moore's law, which for its middle 30 years was "coasting" mostly on Dennard Scaling. During most of that time disk storage was increasing even faster because it could advance by changes in media, heads, encoding, track density, and platter count, all of which came from a diverse ecology of suppliers.

Networking also has a spectacular compound rate of advancement and is especially interesting since it is far from its physical limits, so we can expect data rates to keep climbing for many years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Chip Letter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture