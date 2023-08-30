Uncut silicon wafer of Inmos T9000 transputers - By JPJI - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=132895370

In Inmos and the Transputer - Part 1 : Parallel Ventures we looked at the early history of Inmos and had our first look at the Transputer.

In this supplementary post we’re going to look in much more detail at the Transputer Instruction Set and Architecture.

Let’s find out more about the design and what made the Transputer’s architecture radically different from the ‘classic’ RISC designs of the era that we’ve already discussed. As we’ll see there are quite a few surprises in the design.

The rest of this edition is for paid subscribers. If you value The Chip Letter, then please consider becoming a paid subscriber. You’ll get additional weekly content, learn more and help keep this newsletter going!