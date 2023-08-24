RISC-V : Poll Results And A New Emulator
Plus more background on the story of RISC-V
A huge thank you to everyone who voted in last week’s RISC-V poll.
Exactly 200 subscribers voted and the consensus is clear: RISC-V is going to be very important indeed!
The comments on the thread are really insightful too. Thank you to everyone who commented.
“VEMU”, a new RISC-V Emulator
Given the interest in RISC-V, I wanted to share a new, simple, RISC-V emulator.
It runs entirely in the browser and features an integrated assembler.
You can see VEMU in action in the video below.
It’s intended to be a really accessible way to learn and play with RISC-V code.
Paid subscribers can get access to VEMU today.
A warning though. It’s definitely ‘alpha’ at this stage, and there will be bugs!
After the break, more on VEMU and more background material on the RISC-V architecture.
The rest of this edition is for paid subscribers. If you value The Chip Letter,then please consider becoming a paid subscriber. You’ll get additional weekly content, learn more and help keep this newsletter going!