“VEMU”, a new RISC-V Emulator

Given the interest in RISC-V, I wanted to share a new, simple, RISC-V emulator.

It runs entirely in the browser and features an integrated assembler.

You can see VEMU in action in the video below.

It’s intended to be a really accessible way to learn and play with RISC-V code.

A warning though. It’s definitely ‘alpha’ at this stage, and there will be bugs!

After the break, more on VEMU and more background material on the RISC-V architecture.

