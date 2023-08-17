As we’re in the middle of a short RISC-V series, I thought it might be fun to test how Chip Letter readers feel about RISC-V.
There’s lots of ambition behind the RISC-V project. In “Instruction Sets Should Be Free: The Case For RISC-V” Krste Asanović and David A. Patterson wrote:
“.. our goal is grander: just as Linux has become the standard OS for most computing devices, we envision RISC-V becoming the standard ISA for all computing devices.”
Please note the use of ‘the standard’ (ie singular) rather than ‘a standard’.
Rather than make this a binary question as to whether you agree with this or not, I thought it would be worth broadening the options out a bit and asking it in the context of a specific timeframe.
Please vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments thread.
Thanks so much for subscribing.
Will RISC-V become the standard for Instruction Set Architectures?
Will RISC-V become the standard for Instruction Set Architectures?
Will RISC-V become the standard for Instruction Set Architectures?
As we’re in the middle of a short RISC-V series, I thought it might be fun to test how Chip Letter readers feel about RISC-V.
There’s lots of ambition behind the RISC-V project. In “Instruction Sets Should Be Free: The Case For RISC-V” Krste Asanović and David A. Patterson wrote:
“.. our goal is grander: just as Linux has become the standard OS for most computing devices, we envision RISC-V becoming the standard ISA for all computing devices.”
Please note the use of ‘the standard’ (ie singular) rather than ‘a standard’.
Rather than make this a binary question as to whether you agree with this or not, I thought it would be worth broadening the options out a bit and asking it in the context of a specific timeframe.
Please vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments thread.
Thanks so much for subscribing.