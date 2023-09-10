In One Year On. Thank You! I mentioned that I had a few changes planned to sharpen the focus of The Chip Letter. One of these changes is to ‘Chip Letter Links’ posts, which have, every couple of weeks, shared a range of links of interest. These posts have often been fun, but sometimes I’ve felt that the topics covered may have seemed a little … well, maybe random?

So in future these ‘links’ posts will have a common theme. Something that draws each of the links together. It might be a company, an architecture, a programming language or just an approach to doing computing.

The ‘Chip Letter Link’s name will be retired but, I’ll try to keep the die shots that have started each post, this time an AMD Radeon Fiji GPU, from Fritzchens Fritz, which is perhaps my favourite die shot so far!

So on with today’s post, which is about …

Innovating Around RISC-V

One could argue that the most important test of the success of RISC-V is not whether the architecture grabs market share from existing architectures, but rather whether it helps to spurs innovation.

This isn’t necessarily around processor design. RISC-V is in many senses an ‘old-school’ RISC ISA with some refinements, so it may not drive future innovations in CPU design. Rather, it's about innovation around the processor design itself, or about enabling projects that would otherwise have been more difficult or expensive.

So I thought it would be interesting to have a look at a few RISC-V projects that could claim to be innovating around the RISC-V architecture.

They are a mix of the highly commercial and the extremely fun. They range from startups with tens of millions of dollars of funding, to hobby projects to build ‘virtual cores’ that run in online games. From projects that aim to be at the cutting edge of AI to those with a ‘retro’ flavour.

What they all have in common is that designers will all have had a copy of the RISC-V ISA specification open on their desktop for extended periods. One could argue, in some cases, that if RISC-V didn't exist then maybe they would have developed their own ISA. It’s certain, though, that in each case that the existence of RISC-V saved the designers effort and it’s use has made the project more accessible to others.

Let’s start with the more ambitious and serious, and then move on to the more fun projects.

P.S. Do please share if you have your own favourite project that is innovating around RISC-V. Comments can only be accessed by paying subscribers but everyone can just reply to this email if you’d like to share a less well known project. It would be great to do a sequel!

Esperanto

Esperanto sits at the intersection of two groups of startups: RISC-V (with SiFive, Tenstorrent, Ventana etc) and AI accelerators (with Cerebras, GraphCore etc).

It has a pedigree that is second to none. Dave Ditzel, its founder and executive chairman was co-author, with David Patterson, of the original Berkeley RISC paper. He may have had an extended period in the RISC wilderness working on x86 designs at Intel and Transmeta, but he’s now returned to his Berkeley RISC roots.

The company was founded in 2014 and has, so far, raised around $65m.

So what makes Esperanto innovative?

Here is a slide that contrasts their approach with other machine learning accelerators.

It’s using lots and lots of RISC-V cores. To be specific, over a thousand of its ‘Minion’ cores, each with a vector/tensor unit, on a single die, arranged into groups of ‘Minion Shires’. Here they are laid out on the Esperanto’s ET-SoC-1 Chip.

The ‘Minion’ cores themselves are built for low voltage operation and have a low gate count - something that is probably enabled by the simplicity of the RISC-V ISA.

For a fuller explanation, here is Dave Ditzel talking about ET-SoC-1 at Stanford in 2022 and here is a detailed presentation from Hot Chips 33.

In 2022 Esperanto claimed that:

The Esperanto ET-SoC-1 is the highest performance commercial RISC-V chip announced so far. › It has the most 64-bit RISC-V cores on a single chip. › It has the most RISC-V aggregate instructions per second on a single chip. › It has the highest number of TOPS on a chip driven by RISC-V cores. › Esperanto’s low-voltage technology provides differentiated RISC-V processors with the best performance per watt.

I’m more than a bit sceptical about whether these new accelerators will become mainstream (outside of Google’s TPU). You could argue that the Esperanto chip is just another design in a long series that have tried to cram lots of simple CPU cores onto a single die.

What strikes me, though, about Esperanto is how they have achieved this with so little funding. $65m dollars really doesn’t sound like much at all for a project like this that has built real silicon on TSMC 7nm and which has been running since 2014. I’m sure part of the reason for this is their ability to leverage RISC-V.

LMARV -1 (Learn Me A RISC-V version 1)

What is innovative, though, is how Robert has been able build such a simple design using discrete components for what is a mainstream architecture. He’s also, of course, been able to share his work on the project openly.

The next project goes back to the days of building computers from discrete components. It’s a project from Robert Baruch which Robert describes as:

The LMARV-1 (Learn Me A Risc-V, version 1) is a RISC-V processor built out of MSI and LSI chips. You can point to pieces of the processor and see the data flow. It should be a nice way of demonstrating how RISC-V works and how simple it is to implement.

There is an accompanying series of YouTube videos that discuss the design (which is a reboot of an earlier version) in detail.

The project is archived now and not under active development.

I guess you could argue that the project is a regression rather than innovation?

The code for LMARV-1 is available here.

After the break, RISC-V custom extensions in a very cheap microcontroller, a new kind of arithmetic implemented in a core in India, the smallest RISC-V processor and RISC-V in Minecraft!

