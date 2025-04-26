David Patterson - By Peg Skorpinski - Subject of pictures emailed it upon request, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3207893

David Patterson needs no introduction for regular readers, or that matter for anyone with an interest in computer architecture. He’s the creator of the term ‘RISC’ the first RISC microprocessor, and more recently he’s been one of the key movers behind RISC-V.

After four decades at UC Berkeley he’s now spent almost a decade at Google working primarily on their TPUs.