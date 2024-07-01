Hi 👋 !

Chips are important. You should know more about them!

OK, maybe a bit too short. Here is the 30-second version:

Semiconductors are the most important technology of our time, but have been around for more than seven decades now. The Chip Letter aims to help readers understand them better, often using stories of the technologies, companies and people that have shaped their development.

Still too short? Here, then, is the extended version of the pitch. I’ve broken it up into three facets of the semiconductor business: technology, business, and impact.

A Technology of Wonder

I first came across ‘chips’ whilst browsing books in my local library. There was a thick volume on something called a ‘microprocessor’ made by a company with a, for me, cool-sounding name (it was Intel). I didn't understand much of the book but one thing was clear, these devices packed thousands of smaller components into something no bigger than a fingernail.

That book led to more research on the design, manufacture, and use of these devices. With more knowledge, one thing remained from that first encounter, a sense of wonder that this was possible and at the people who made it possible.

Today the latest iPhone has a chip with billions of components. If anything, my sense of wonder has increased. How is this even possible? Decades later, I still want to know more.

Business Strategy on the Leading Edge

Perhaps, like me, you enjoy reading business books. The stories of entrepreneurs battling against the odds to make their enterprises successful. Or of big corporations struggling to compete or to recover from missteps.

I soon discovered that the chip industry was full of these stories. Operating at the leading edge of technology means taking risks. This in turn leads to countless stories of triumph or disaster.

And those stories are both entertaining and useful. There are small teams that triumphed against the odds; big companies that made risky bets that failed; markets that exploded with innovation and competition. To misquote Anthony Burgess, all business life is here and it’s fascinating!

High Impact - Personal, Professional and Global

All this would be a lot less interesting if it weren’t important. Fortunately, the chip industry is crucially important on three distinct levels.

First, it’s helped to shape all our lives. I can’t think of a more significant product of the last five decades than the smartphone;

Second, for many, it’s helped shape their professional lives. For example, over two million people work as software developers in the U.S. in 2024;

Finally, it’s helping to shape the world we live in. As Chris Miller’s excellent Chip War convincingly sets out, semiconductors are the most geopolitically important industry of the 21st century.

Given the importance of semiconductors, I think their history is important too.

The Chip Letter isn’t just about history though. My objective is to help readers better understand technology. Sometimes it’s just best to explain what an important technology is all about today and we’ll sometimes do that too.

If you’ve got this far then I should be a bit explicit about what to expect if you subscribe:

A fairly long post every week (usually on a Sunday or Monday) covering an interesting technology or business. This might be a history or a post that explains or analyzes a particular technology.

A focus on the key technologies, companies, and people that have shaped the development of the chip industry.

Occasional extra posts and posts that range a little more widely across related computer technologies, for example, into important software.

Most content is free, but paid subscribers also get:

Additional and more detailed analysis of the technologies that I discuss.

Links to further reading.

Extra ‘paid only’ posts.

The ability to comment on all posts.

A warm glow from supporting an independent writer!

What has The Chip Letter delivered so far? So far subscribers have received 142 posts with over three hundred thousand words. These posts have been read over a million times. Some recent, personal and reader-favorite posts include:

I should also point out what the Chip Letter is not focused on:

Investment Analysis: There may be lessons to be learned from history that can be applied when analyzing semiconductor companies today, and sometimes we make those lessons fairly explicit. However, I don’t claim to have insights that will give readers an investment edge.

Retro Computing: I inevitably talk a lot about older technologies and computers but not because I like to use them or am nostalgic for them. I don’t have an Apple II in my garage which I fire up to play VisiCalc!

Gaming PCs: I don’t look to compare the performance of the latest CPUs and GPUs from Intel, AMD, or Nvidia.

If you are focused on these areas I hope you will still get something from reading The Chip Letter. I’ve listed some great recommendations for publications that focus on these areas later on.

And finally some further, highly recommended, reading and viewing:

Chip War: Chris Miller’s great book on the history and geopolitical presence of the semiconductor industry.

SemiAnalysis: Fantastic semiconductor industry analysis from Dylan Patel .

Fabricated Knowledge: Likewise from Doug O'Laughlin.

ChipStrat: Likewise again from Austin Lyons.

Asianometry: Fantastic videos about the semiconductor industry and much more from Jon Y .

Goto10: If retro is your thing then you will enjoy Paul Lefebvre’s substack on all things Atari.

You can see a full list of my Substack recommendations here.

That’s it for now. Thanks again for visiting.

