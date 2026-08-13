The Chip Letter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chiplets
Start Here
Archive
Latest
Top
Discussions
Apple and AI : Siri the Early Years
One of the reasons for studying technology history is to look for recurring patterns: characteristics of either the technology itself or of firms that…
1 hr ago
•
Babbage
9
1
June 2026
The Secret Life of Computers
A brilliant and fun exposition of the development of computer technology
Jun 22
•
Babbage
45
5
Floating Point: The Origin Story
Where does floating point arithmetic come from?
Jun 3
•
Babbage
76
4
18
May 2026
Arm, the UK and Apple
The Softbank takeover and ISA transitions
May 10
•
Babbage
29
5
Intel Inside the Micro Revolution: 8008 Origins
How Intel gained its key position in the original micro-computer market
May 2
•
Babbage
50
5
7
April 2026
The Infinity Man
Demis Hassabis, colleagues and rivals with a little help from their chips
Apr 11
•
Babbage
69
2
13
Arm Makes Chips!
Is Arm getting its hands on its customers' business?
Apr 1
•
Babbage
48
6
10
March 2026
Compatibility and Fragmentation in the AI Era
New architectures pose new challenges but AI may help to provide solutions and break down barriers
Mar 11
•
Babbage
29
2
4
Nvidia's Groq Plot Thickens
Jonathan Ross 'Builds Fast'
Mar 4
•
Babbage
33
1
3
February 2026
The Origins and Limitations of AMD's Historic Revival
Hector Ruiz almost oversaw AMD's end in the 2000s but the risks paid off - eventually!
Feb 12
•
Babbage
25
7
January 2026
Intel's Larabee Legacy
Intel's long series of unforced errors on graphics and vector instructions
Jan 24
•
Babbage
35
1
5
Qualcomm's Ventana RISC-V Acquisition
Qualcomm has won one architecture battle but is still engaged in another CPU war
Jan 13
•
Babbage
36
9
© 2026 The Chip Letter
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts