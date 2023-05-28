The Chip Letter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
The First 'Apple Silicon' : The Aquarius Processor Project
Apple’s first attempt to build its own processor - using a Cray supercomputer.
May 28
•
Babbage
12
Share this post
The First 'Apple Silicon' : The Aquarius Processor Project
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
The First 'Apple Silicon' : The Aquarius Processor Project - Supplemental
Apple’s first attempt to build its own processor design - using a Cray supercomputer.
May 28
•
Babbage
2
Share this post
The First 'Apple Silicon' : The Aquarius Processor Project - Supplemental
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
The Long History of REP MOVS
The complexity of copying data on x86 microprocessors
May 21
•
Babbage
2
Share this post
The Long History of REP MOVS
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Britain's headlong slide from silicon supremacy to silicon irrelevance
The forgotten story of how an obscure English engineer very nearly invented the integrated circuit. And what happened next.
Published on Material World
•
May 21
The RISC Wars Part 2 : The Age of Alliances
How could the RISC architectures of the 1990s compete with Intel and who would win?
May 16
•
Babbage
12
Share this post
The RISC Wars Part 2 : The Age of Alliances
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Chip Letter Links No. 17: Raptor Lake, Fake Chips, China's Chipmakers, Linux in the Browser, Stepper Prices, Cray and more
Great links, images and reading for 7 May 2023
May 7
•
Babbage
8
Share this post
Chip Letter Links No. 17: Raptor Lake, Fake Chips, China's Chipmakers, Linux in the Browser, Stepper Prices, Cray and more
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
April 2023
The RISC Wars Part 1 : The Cambrian Explosion
Not just a battle between RISC and CISC, but between proliferating RISC designs.
Apr 30
•
Babbage
16
22
Share this post
The RISC Wars Part 1 : The Cambrian Explosion
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
The RISC Wars Part 1 : The Cambrian Explosion - Supplemental
Two great articles from the early days of RISC processors
Apr 30
•
Babbage
5
Share this post
The RISC Wars Part 1 : The Cambrian Explosion - Supplemental
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
RISC on a Chip: David Patterson and Berkeley RISC-I
David Patterson and team at UC Berkeley give RISC its name and make the first RISC microprocessor design.
Apr 23
•
Babbage
14
Share this post
RISC on a Chip: David Patterson and Berkeley RISC-I
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Chip Letter Links No. 16 : Gordon Moore's Notebooks, Nvidia on Acquired, Assembly Language, Jeff Hinton, RISC-V on Jupyter
Great links, images and reading for 16 April 2023
Apr 16
•
Babbage
13
Share this post
Chip Letter Links No. 16 : Gordon Moore's Notebooks, Nvidia on Acquired, Assembly Language, Jeff Hinton, RISC-V on Jupyter
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Apple's "Perpetual, Royalty-Free License" and Other Arm Myths
Deconstructing three persistent Arm myths
Apr 10
•
Babbage
9
Share this post
Apple's "Perpetual, Royalty-Free License" and Other Arm Myths
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
The Unnecessary Obscurity of Assembly Language
We still sometimes need to read assembly language. Why do we make it so hard?
Apr 6
•
Babbage
19
28
Share this post
The Unnecessary Obscurity of Assembly Language
thechipletter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
© 2023 The Chip Letter
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts