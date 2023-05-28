The Chip Letter

The First 'Apple Silicon' : The Aquarius Processor Project
Apple’s first attempt to build its own processor - using a Cray supercomputer.
Babbage
The First 'Apple Silicon' : The Aquarius Processor Project - Supplemental
Apple’s first attempt to build its own processor design - using a Cray supercomputer.
Babbage
The Long History of REP MOVS
The complexity of copying data on x86 microprocessors
Babbage
Britain's headlong slide from silicon supremacy to silicon irrelevance
The forgotten story of how an obscure English engineer very nearly invented the integrated circuit. And what happened next.
The RISC Wars Part 2 : The Age of Alliances
How could the RISC architectures of the 1990s compete with Intel and who would win?
Babbage
Chip Letter Links No. 17: Raptor Lake, Fake Chips, China's Chipmakers, Linux in the Browser, Stepper Prices, Cray and more
Great links, images and reading for 7 May 2023
Babbage
April 2023
The RISC Wars Part 1 : The Cambrian Explosion
Not just a battle between RISC and CISC, but between proliferating RISC designs.
Babbage
The RISC Wars Part 1 : The Cambrian Explosion - Supplemental
Two great articles from the early days of RISC processors
Babbage
RISC on a Chip: David Patterson and Berkeley RISC-I
David Patterson and team at UC Berkeley give RISC its name and make the first RISC microprocessor design.
Babbage
Chip Letter Links No. 16 : Gordon Moore's Notebooks, Nvidia on Acquired, Assembly Language, Jeff Hinton, RISC-V on Jupyter
Great links, images and reading for 16 April 2023
Babbage
Apple's "Perpetual, Royalty-Free License" and Other Arm Myths
Deconstructing three persistent Arm myths
Babbage
The Unnecessary Obscurity of Assembly Language
We still sometimes need to read assembly language. Why do we make it so hard?
Babbage
